'South Korea's Cho on the go amid Celtic link'

South Korea striker Cho Gue-sung will quit Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors next month, but while he would not be drawn on Celtic's chances of landing him, the 24-year-old, who is wanted by Ferencvaros, admits "there is interest from European clubs". (Scottish Sun), external

Celtic target Cho Gue-sung's father has advised him to go to a club where the South Korea striker can fit in - and also revealed that transfer negotiations are at an advanced stage for the Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors 24-year-old. (Daily Record), external

Gue-sung Cho's representative has stated that, despite reported interest from Fenerbahce and Rennes, those clubs are not an option for the Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors striker but confirmed that European teams keeping tabs on the South Korea international. (The Scotsman), external

Galatasaray have made a lowball offer of £4.3m to Lyon for Moussa Dembele, reducing the chances of his former club, Celtic, earning a bumper sell-on fee for the 26-year-old striker, according to En Son Haber. (En Son Haber via Daily Record), external

Jeremie Frimpong, for whom Celtic would earn a sell-on fee, would prefer to move to English football, with a £25m fee being mooted for the 21-year-old who is interesting Manchester United but with current club Bayer Leverkuson wanting to keep the Netherlands full-back, according to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano. (Fabrizio Romano via Scottish Daily Express), external

