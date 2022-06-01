Vote for your Liverpool player of the season

BBC Radio Merseyside's Mike Hughes has picked four player of the season nominees for you to choose from.

Here are his suggestions:

Mohamed Salah: A joint winner of the Golden Boot with 23 league goals, as well as the Premier League playmaker of the season with 13 assists. Throw in the goal of the season prize for good measure and you’ll understand why it’s wrong to downplay Salah’s overall magnificence by focusing on an unproductive last few months of the campaign. With a bit more good fortune on Saturday in Paris, he would once again have been writing all the headlines. Salah’s contribution over the whole season has been outstanding.

Sadio Mane: His levels of consistency since joining Liverpool have been astonishing. With 23 goals over the campaign, all-round talent makes him a forward to be feared. His pace and ability to run with the ball at his feet is matched by his game awareness and clinical finishing. And he's never afraid to do his fair share of defensive 'dirty work'. If this is to be his last season in a Liverpool shirt, then it’s been another excellent one.

Virgil van Dijk: There were a few concerns about what the after effects might be from the knee injury that ended his previous campaign abruptly - but those were rendered almost without foundation in the first few weeks of the season. Despite all the superbly gifted strikers in the Premier League, Van Dijk reigned supreme and was part of 21 clean sheets. His game-reading ability and speed of thought enable Liverpool to play such a high defensive line. He’s the epitome of defensive composure and fantastic in the air at both ends of the pitch - and like all true greats, he turns those around him into better players.

Trent Alexander-Arnold: The assists he chalks up season after season - including 12 in the league in 2021-22 - underline his importance to Liverpool's system. His cross-field passes are often game-changers. He has the awareness and variation in his passing that even the top midfielders would be proud of, and top-class set-piece ability. He should score more goals and that’s a part of his game I’m sure will improve, as will all facets. A brilliant footballer and a vital part of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Who gets your vote? Choose here

Honourable mentions

Given the magnitude of the season and the astounding amount of victories in it, you could make a decent case for other players too.

Alisson is the best goalkeeper in the Premier League, for me. His judgement, agility and shot-stopping prowess are second to none - and he kept 20 clean sheets in the league in 2021-22.

And Thiago Alcantara found his feet at Anfield in his second season, proving he's a truly talented midfielder with the guile and vision required to open up even the most organised defences.