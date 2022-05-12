Fabinho ruled out of FA Cup final

Skip twitter post
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Fabinho has been ruled out of Saturday's FA Cup final against Chelsea - but Jurgen Klopp is hopeful the Brazil midfielder will feature again this season.

He was forced off in the first half of Tuesday's 2-1 win against Aston Villa with a hamstring problem and the match at Wembley comes too soon for the former Monaco player.

Klopp said: "There's a good chance that he will be back whenever – not for the weekend but whenever."