Fabinho has been ruled out of Saturday's FA Cup final against Chelsea - but Jurgen Klopp is hopeful the Brazil midfielder will feature again this season.

He was forced off in the first half of Tuesday's 2-1 win against Aston Villa with a hamstring problem and the match at Wembley comes too soon for the former Monaco player.

Klopp said: "There's a good chance that he will be back whenever – not for the weekend but whenever."