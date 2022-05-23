Palace players celebrate impressive season
- Published
Great but difficult season filled with loads of up and downs but overall wouldn’t of had it any other way 🙏🏿 thank you for the amazing support home and away because you really kept us going ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DKoVaQkb6J— Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) May 22, 2022
Eagles!! 4 YEARS with YOU, feeling at HOME from the first moment. See you next season. Thank you for all the support you have given me. A big hug to all. #CPFC #CPFCFamily pic.twitter.com/exHq4XG6SB— Guaita (@vguaita13) May 22, 2022
👏🏻To the fans, owners & mangers at Crystal Palace fc Thank you from me and my family, since joining august 2014 you guys have welcomed us like family, the loyalty you have shown us over the years I’ve always tried to repay with leaving nothing out there on the pitch…..— Martin Kelly (@MartinKelly1990) May 23, 2022
