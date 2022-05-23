Both Leeds & Brentford must heed warnings

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

For a very brief moment, I did wonder if any club had been relegated after being beaten by nine men when they had been in front.

It’s the kind of crazy scenario that felt possible when Sergi Canos levelled for an already 10-man Brentford - before then getting himself sent off - but the Bees still managed a couple of attacks.

As it happened, Leeds quickly got control of the game and Jack Harrison’s injury-time goal triggered delirium among the visiting fans as safety was assured.

The key for Leeds now is to make sure they are not dragged into trouble again. The warning for Brentford, after the kind of encouraging Premier League debut Leeds had last season, is to avoid the same second-season syndrome.