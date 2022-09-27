I﻿an Westbrook, Beesotted, external

While a lot of focus for Brentford fans during the international break has been on Ivan Toney's time with England, there has also been some big news back at the training ground.

Centre-half Ethan Pinnock played his first football since the middle of April in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Reading on Thursday.

The 29-year-old, who limped off in the late win at Watford which all but confirmed the Bees' Premier League status, was arguably Brentford's best defender last season.

Since joining in 2019, he has played more than 100 games for the club on the left of both a two-man and three-man central defence.

Pinnock, who was playing non-league football only five years ago, made the step up to the Premier League seamlessly.

He is calmness personified at the back, rarely loses a header and is a commanding presence on the pitch.

Pinnock said after his comeback that he was not yet ready for a Premier League return, but Bees fans will hope to see him again in at least some of the seven matches before the World Cup.

And as I've mentioned before, that will give manager Thomas Frank a pleasant selection problem given the excellent form of Ben Mee in his place.