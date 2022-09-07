K﻿ilmarnock v St Johnstone: Pick of the stats

statsSNS

  • St Johnstone are winless in their last nine away games in the Scottish Premiership against newly-promoted sides (D6 L3), with their last such victory coming at St Mirren in December 2018 (1-0).

  • Kilmarnock have lost each of their last four league meetings with St Johnstone, with each defeat coming by just a single goal, most recently a 3-2 loss in January 2021.

  • Kilmarnock are looking to win back-to-back home games in the Scottish Premiership for the first time since September 2020 under Alex Dyer.

  • Stevie May has been directly involved in as many goals in St Johnstone’s six league games this season (three – one goal, two assists) as he was in 30 league appearances for the club last term (two goals, one assist).