Kilmarnock v St Johnstone: Pick of the stats
St Johnstone are winless in their last nine away games in the Scottish Premiership against newly-promoted sides (D6 L3), with their last such victory coming at St Mirren in December 2018 (1-0).
Kilmarnock have lost each of their last four league meetings with St Johnstone, with each defeat coming by just a single goal, most recently a 3-2 loss in January 2021.
Kilmarnock are looking to win back-to-back home games in the Scottish Premiership for the first time since September 2020 under Alex Dyer.
Stevie May has been directly involved in as many goals in St Johnstone’s six league games this season (three – one goal, two assists) as he was in 30 league appearances for the club last term (two goals, one assist).