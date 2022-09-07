R﻿angers will hope for better luck than their Under-19 team in Amsterdam after the Ibrox youngsters lost 2-1 to Ajax in their Uefa Youth League opener on Wednesday.

T﻿he visitors were twice denied by the woodwork - Ross McCausland had a shot tipped on to the bar and Charlie Lindsay rattled the post with a penalty - as they chased a second-half equaliser.

A﻿ll the goals came before the break, with Lewis MacKinnon halving the deficit after strikes from Skye Vink and Stanis Idumbo-Muzambo.

A﻿nd there was a familiar face to Rangers fans in the home dugout, with former Ibrox midfielder Ronald de Boer now assistant manager of the Ajax youths.