M﻿otherwell manager Steven Hammell has sent Max Johnston on loan to Cove Rangers for the season while insisting the teenage defender is a "big part of our long-term plans".

J﻿ohnston, 18, has featured twice for Motherwell's first team and made 31 appearances on loan at Queen of the South last season as they slipped to Championship relegation.

H﻿e's now back in the second tier with Cove and Hammell said: “Max has a really bright future at Motherwell.

“We have a lot of competition from two Scotland internationals at right-back, with Stephen O’Donnell and Paul McGinn, so it’s very important he continues to play games and learn his trade."