Motherwell's Johnston joins Cove on loan
Motherwell manager Steven Hammell has sent Max Johnston on loan to Cove Rangers for the season while insisting the teenage defender is a "big part of our long-term plans".
Johnston, 18, has featured twice for Motherwell's first team and made 31 appearances on loan at Queen of the South last season as they slipped to Championship relegation.
He's now back in the second tier with Cove and Hammell said: “Max has a really bright future at Motherwell.
“We have a lot of competition from two Scotland internationals at right-back, with Stephen O’Donnell and Paul McGinn, so it’s very important he continues to play games and learn his trade."