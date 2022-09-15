RFS 0-2 Hearts: Analysis
- Published
Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland
This was a well deserved victory for Hearts, despite a few nervous moments before the break.
Robbie Neilson knew he had to go for the win, and the switch to a 4-3-3 looked to give them a renewed vigour in attack.
Barrie McKay was excellent again, Josh Ginnelly put in his best performance for months, and there were plenty of forward runners from midfield.
Given centre-back Craig Halkett's injury, plus the absence of Kye Rowles, it might be prudent for the Hearts boss to make the switch permanent.
Yes, RFS were sloppy at times, and Hearts were a bit too open at points in the first half, but overall they looked better going forward than any point so far this season.