T﻿homas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

T﻿his was a well deserved victory for Hearts, despite a few nervous moments before the break.

R﻿obbie Neilson knew he had to go for the win, and the switch to a 4-3-3 looked to give them a renewed vigour in attack.

B﻿arrie McKay was excellent again, Josh Ginnelly put in his best performance for months, and there were plenty of forward runners from midfield.

G﻿iven centre-back Craig Halkett's injury, plus the absence of Kye Rowles, it might be prudent for the Hearts boss to make the switch permanent.

Y﻿es, RFS were sloppy at times, and Hearts were a bit too open at points in the first half, but overall they looked better going forward than any point so far this season.