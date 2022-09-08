Fulham v Chelsea: Head-to-head record

Fulham v Chelsea - Fulham1 win, 21 goals, 5 wins. Chelsea 19 wins, 51 goals, 13 clean sheetsGetty Images

  • Fulham have won just seven of their 74 league games against Chelsea (9.5%).

  • Chelsea have lost only one of their 30 Premier League games against the Cottagers and are unbeaten in their past 20, since a 1-0 loss in March 2006.

  • Chelsea have conceded just six goals in their past 15 league games against Fulham, and never more than once in a match in that time. They’ve kept a clean sheet in their past four at home against the Cottagers.

  • Fulham have won their past two Premier League home games, as many as they had in their previous 21 at Craven Cottage. They last won three in a row at home in the top flight between April and September 2012.