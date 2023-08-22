Tino, The Celtic Exchange podcast, external

When trying to find positives from the defeat at Rugby Park – a tricky task in itself – one blessing may just be the fact such an abject performance occurred so early in the campaign.

Giving up one of last season’s hard-fought treble trophies in such meek fashion doesn’t sit easily with anyone, but if you had to pick a game to fall short in it may well have been Sunday’s League Cup loss.

The defeat will have hurt Brendan Rodgers as much as any of the supporters and sees his incredible record of never having lost a domestic cup tie as Celtic manager disappear in one painful 90 minutes.

However, if you were to press him – or any of us – on the biggest priority this season then retaining the Scottish Premiership title would surely top the list.

It would represent a third consecutive title, but crucially would grant us automatic entry to next season's revamped Champions League, and with it the increased finances it would bring.

That said, it's all well and good having untold riches, but what use are they to you as a football club if you’re reluctant to invest in the squad?

That’s the concern among so many fans right now, and while I’m willing to reserve full judgement until the window closes at midnight next Friday it’s definitely giving cause for concern.

The Celtic board must back the manager and show that their ambitions match his and those of the wider fanbase.

The good news for all of us is that there’s still time to do so, but the club need to act swiftly.

The defeat by Kilmarnock will surely provide a timely reminder to Michael Nicholson and his colleagues that high quality additions are needed as a matter of urgency with the first Glasgow derby of the season and our opening Champions League game just around the corner.

From Rodgers’ point of view – regardless of an ever growing injury list – he must find a way to make his new side tick, and fast.

Two wins from the opening two league games may have papered over the cracks with Celtic far from their free-flowing best against Ross County or Aberdeen.

Rodgers will want to do things his way, and Angeball has now been consigned to the history books at Celtic Park.

That’s the manger’s prerogative but if he is to play in his own style then it’s a must that his players quickly get on board with whatever that looks like. Sunday’s display was seriously lacking in any clear identity.