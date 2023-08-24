Jack Tanner from the Bournemouth Echo joined BBC Radio Solent to look ahead to the Cherries' game against Tottenham on Saturday.

You can listen to the discussion here in full and on the Spurs game he said: "I think Semenyo has cemented his place in the squad, but this might be a good time to refresh the wings.

"Tottenham have a heavily possession-based system and that will benefit the Cherries as they will be able to press back and create issues.

"When they played West Ham it was different because they're very quick at getting the ball away from the defensive half.

"I think it's a good match up style wise."