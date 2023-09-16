Just when you start to wonder if it can get any better for Brighton, it does.

The wider post-mortem of events at Old Trafford will probably surround the hosts but that would obscure a brilliant performance from Roberto De Zerbi's side.

Rock solid at the back, where Lewis Dunk was magnificent, inventive in midfield and aware of space up front.

Danny Welbeck, Pascal Gross and Joao Pedro all exploited big holes in the home defence and Brighton might have had more - with a starting line-up that cost less than £20m.

Bring on AEK Athens.