'Season is looking bleak already & it's on Beale to fix this shambles'

Jamie Currie, Rangers fan

It was a massive week for the club and Michael Beale intimated that if you couldn't enjoy these next two matches, you should not be at Rangers.

Well, I certainly didn't enjoy the embarrassing performances and results, least of all Sunday's debacle.

I had written that those two matches will shape the mood of the fanbase for the next few months and at full-time on Sunday, the booing and toxicity coming from the stands spoke volumes about where Rangers are under Beale.

The team have no footballing identity, the shape fluctuates game by game and the only new signing that has pass marks so far is Jack Butland.

Beale can talk the talk, give the media soundbites and generally make you feel like he has everything under control. However, the eye test tells you something completely different.

All this talk of budgets, excitement, energy and yet we are here at the first international break with a team who seemingly have no plan, no style of play and it's all a bit bland and boring.

If you add to that we have just lost to a Celtic team minus Reo Hetate, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Nat Phillips and others, it doesn't look great. We have lost 50% of the league matches so far, and let's be honest, it feels like the season is looking bleak already.

I have no idea how Beale turns this around. Maybe he should start by getting a settled side on to the pitch and try to develop a style of play. It seems ridiculous to suggest this when that is why teams have a pre-season, but here we are.

There is no point in talking about the disallowed goal because winning on Sunday wouldn't have solved any of the issues we currently have. Yes, there wouldn't be the anger, but the way Rangers are set up to play – whatever that is – isn't sustainable over the course of the season to win anything. It's all a bit messy.

Beale has two weeks to fix these issues if he is to get the season back on track. However, the feeling of some of the support is not one of forgiveness.

It's another couple of big games that Rangers have lost under Beale's management and if you cannot win big matches at Rangers you won't last long.

The initial excitement has quickly evaporated. Now is not the time for talk or hollow apologies. It's time for action.

Months of planning have gone to waste. We have no idea of the favoured XI and we just seem to be going around in a vicious circle, lurching from one failure to the next.

Personally, given the reaction after Sunday, I doubt Beale will get the majority of fans back onside. However, winning games will help but it's going to take some turnaround to sort this monumental mess.

It is his ball, he was backed by the board and it's on him to fix this shambles.

Best of luck, Michael, you're going to need it.