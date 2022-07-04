'Once you hear Liverpool are interested, there’s only one thought in your mind'

Fabio Carvalho says joining Liverpool was an easy decision despite a lot of interest from other clubs.

The forward made the move from Fulham on a five-year-deal for a fee of £5m, with a further £2.7m in add-ons.

He told the club website:, external "To be fair, I had a bit of interest from a lot of clubs but I didn’t let that get to my head because obviously I had a season to focus on.

"Once you hear that Liverpool are interested, there’s only one thought in your mind, which is to join them and try to be in and around the team. Hopefully I can achieve big things."

The 19-year-old also said the decision was made even easier because of Jurgen Klopp.

"One of the main reasons I joined was because of him," he said.

"I’ve seen what he’s done to develop players to the next step and I’m sure he’s the right person to do so with me."

On what fans can expect from him, he said: "Obviously at Fulham I played more in the number10 role; it just depends on which formation we play. But I also fancy the wing because I’m creative enough to go one v one and create things. But like you said, I’m more than comfortable playing anywhere but those two positions are where I want to play."