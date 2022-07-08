Tottenham have secured their fifth signing of the summer after confirming a season-long loan deal for Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet.

The 27-year-old has been at Barcelona for four seasons, winning La Liga and the Copa del Rey.

Lenglet, who has 15 caps for France, joins Ivan Perisic, Richarlison, Yves Bissouma and Fraser Forster in joining Spurs this summer.