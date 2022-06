Premiership stalwarts Livingston headed off to Murcia in Spain on Wednesday for a week-long training stint ahead of the new season.

Upon their return, David Martindale's side will face Greenock Morton and Linlithgow Rose in friendlies at the Tony Macaroni Arena on 2 and 5 July.

The West Lothian club start their League Cup campaign away to Albion Rovers on 9 July.