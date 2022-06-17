We asked you what you make of Aston Villa's 2022-23 Premier League schedule after the fixture list was released on Thursday.

Here are some of your thoughts:

James: If Villa want to be finishing in the top half, then they need to be aiming for at least 10 points from their opening five games. The first three should be winnable - and to take points from West Ham and/or Arsenal would be a real statement of intent.

Mike: Good fixtures to begin the season by getting a few points on the board.

Rupert: Villa need to gather momentum quickly otherwise it's going to be a long struggle again. Gerrard could be unemployed before Liverpool on Boxing Day.

Westy: Easy start, tough end. I'd like to see us out of the traps fast at the start of the season. That would define the rest of the campaign and set up a challenge for a spot in Europe.

Matt: We always seem to play one of the three newly promoted teams at the start of the season. I'd prefer to be away at the Etihad on the opening weekend! The promoted teams are massively up for it and it's always harder to get a result - Bournemouth will be no different.