Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Friday marks the official opening of the transfer window, so where are we up to with Manchester City?

The Blues have already signed Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez, with both joining up with the club later this summer - and with no plans for the latter to go out on loan.

And Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has hinted at more signings in a club interview.

As for those who could potentially be exiting the club, this is what I've been told: