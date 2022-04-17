Newcastle United 2-1 Leicester City: Howe reaction

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said: "To score so late in the game is a massive lift for everybody.

"I thought we had the best chances. Leicester were probably in control of the game but we had some really good moments and I thought our defensive resilience in the second half, as Leicester took control of the ball, was excellent. We hung in there, made it difficult for them to penetrate us, and got rewarded for that with the counter-attack goal at the end.

"Yes, they love him (Bruno Guimaraes) and rightly so after today's performance. He was magnificent in every discipline of the game. I think the biggest compliment I could give him is that on 95 minutes, with tired legs, for sure, for him - he's getting used to the Premier League - but he's managed to get himself in the box to score that header."