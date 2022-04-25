Burnley 'fresh start' galvanises Turf Moor

Former West Ham and Aston Villa midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker has backed Burnley to stay in the Premier League - and says he's been arguing it for weeks.

Since Sean Dyche was sacked, Burnley have taken seven points from three games and are out of the relegation zone with six games to play.

"I always thought they'd stay up with Dyche in charge," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "So the sacking was a big surprise to me - the timing seemed all wrong.

"But the dressing room gets a lift when a manager goes and it's a fresh start for everyone. We're seeing that a bit from Burnley.

"How long will it last? That win against Wolves was massive, a real confidence boost."

Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards agreed, admitting he was surprised by the revival at Turf Moor since Dyche left.

"I thought they were down," he said. "But this says a lot about the players and group they have."

