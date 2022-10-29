M﻿atthew Howarth, BBC Sport

Brighton had failed to win any of their opening five games under Roberto de Zerbi but exploded into life against Graham Potter’s Chelsea to ensure a miserable return to Amex Stadium for their former manager.

Had it not been for two goal-line clearances from Thiago Silva and a close-range Moises Caicedo effort which struck the outside of the post, the Seagulls could have been even further ahead by half-time.

Chelsea were unable to cope with the home side’s high pressing in the first half, but a more measured second-half display helped keep the Blues at bay as the visitors sought a route back into the game.

The win is Brighton’s first in the league over Chelsea, who had won 10 and drawn four of the teams’ previous 14 meetings.