Klopp on injuries, judging the Arsenal loss and facing Rangers
Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool's Champions League game against Rangers on Wednesday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
On the injuries sustained by Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luis Diaz and Joel Matip, Klopp said simply: "That's the situation, we have to deal with it and we will."
He expects Alexander-Arnold to be out for less than a month, possibly as little as two weeks, despite initially fearing the injury was much worse. Diaz will miss six to eight weeks.
He added that Andy Robertson would be in the squad to play Rangers, but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones and Naby Keita are out.
Klopp was unhappy when asked whether he agreed with Dietmar Hamann's assessment that the Reds needed a "spark", saying just because he's a former Liverpool midfielder it "doesn't give you the right to say what you want, especially when you have no idea".
Klopp also said the defeat by Arsenal on Sunday was "difficult to judge" because of refereeing decisions, including what he felt was an incorrect call to award the Gunners a penalty to make it 3-2.
He added that Liverpool "have to keep fighting" and that it "won't happen overnight" as they look to turn around their poor start to the season.
On the prospect of facing Rangers at Ibrox, Klopp acknowledged it would be a completely different test to the game at Anfield and that he would remind the players that will be the case.