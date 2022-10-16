Aberdeen 2-0 Hearts: Analysis
- Published
Alex Cochrane's first-half miss from inside the six yard box almost defied belief and Hearts could be forgiven for feeling a bit sorry for themselves, having played well for long spells and losing two more players.
Andy Halliday appeared to damage his Achilles, while Peter Haring suffered a heavy head knock.
That takes the injury list at Tynecastle up to 11, with manager Robbie Neilson saying most are not too far away from returning.
Heads dropped after losing the first goal and fatigue could well be an issue, given the midweek trouncing from Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League.
Hearts have a rare midweek off since they are no longer involved in the League Cup and they will hope a few aching limbs and injuries clear up before next weekend's meeting with the league leaders Celtic.