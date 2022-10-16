Alex Cochrane's first-half miss from inside the six yard box almost defied belief and Hearts could be forgiven for feeling a bit sorry for themselves, having played well for long spells and losing two more players.

A﻿ndy Halliday appeared to damage his Achilles, while Peter Haring suffered a heavy head knock.

T﻿hat takes the injury list at Tynecastle up to 11, with manager Robbie Neilson saying most are not too far away from returning.

H﻿eads dropped after losing the first goal and fatigue could well be an issue, given the midweek trouncing from Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League.

H﻿earts have a rare midweek off since they are no longer involved in the League Cup and they will hope a few aching limbs and injuries clear up before next weekend's meeting with the league leaders Celtic.