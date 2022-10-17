T﻿hree Liverpool players have been named in Garth Crooks' team of the week after Sunday's impressive victory over Manchester City.

J﻿ames Milner: His performance against his former club in Sunday's 1-0 win at Anfield was extraordinary. Milner is unflappable, dependable and, above all, an exceptional professional, and I'm not in the least bit surprised Jurgen Klopp refuses to let him out of his sights.

J﻿oe Gomez: City dominated much of this encounter, but at no time did they dominate Gomez. The defender looked backed to his focused and committed best. In fact, the game brought out the best in the England defender and, on this form, he is a must for Qatar.

Mohamed Salah: You couldn't take your eyes off the Liverpool-Manchester City match - and it was Salah at his best. He scored a hat-trick in midweek in the Champions League against Rangers and was in the mood against City as well.

