Jim Goodwin was delighted that his side managed to take all three points:

"Any day of the week I think we would all take a hard-fought 1-0 victory", he said. "We've had plenty of plaudits for our home form, the goals we've scored. Tonight was a different type of performance.

"First half we were excellent, we dominated possession. Second half was a little bit different. We had to come up with a plan to manage the game and grind out a result. We showed a different type of characteristic.

"The defence have come in for some criticism for the lack of clean sheets, and the lack of being able to defend the box, but I don't think that can be labelled at them tonight.

"Tonight wasn't our best performance, but it's about picking up results in games like that. It could have gone against us, because of the pressure we were coming under.

"Obviously I'd love to be sitting top of the table, but we're still a very new group, very young, and there's still a lot of inconsistencies there. We have got no divine right just because we're Aberdeen to beat anybody. Maybe we didn't play at our best, but we got the three points and that's all that matters."