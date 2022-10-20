Hibs have confirmed their Scottish Premiership match against St Johnstone on Friday is a sell-out - and set to be watched by the biggest crowd at Easter Road in 33 years.

V﻿AR will be in operation in the capital for the first time in any domestic game in the country.

S﻿t Johnstone requested additional away tickets for the fixture on Tuesday, after announcing they had sold out their allocation of 1,058. Their appeal was rejected on Wednesday.

Hibs, who capped all ticket prices for the game at £10 for adults and £5 concessions, expect their biggest attendance since defeating Hearts 1-0 on 4 January 1989.