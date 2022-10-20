Bournemouth's first defeat under Gary O'Neil left the interim boss perplexed as to why his side weren't awarded a second-half penalty.

S﻿peaking after the game he said: "I'm struggling to give an answer on it really."

"The ball hits Lloyd Kelly at Nottingham Forest, it's a penalty; the ball hits Jefferson Lerma at Newcastle, it's a penalty.

"Tonight the ball hits their boy Salisu and it's not a penalty.

"It's a tricky one. I don't know. Hopefully the officials can clear up what it is and what it isn't because I don't see too much difference.

"Did we deserve to lose this one? No, we didn't. But we did."