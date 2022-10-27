While some fans have called for Jesse Marsch to leave the club, the Leeds boss claims he still has the support of the board.

Speaking before Saturday's game against Liverpool, he said: "They [the board] have been very supportive. I've spoken with [chief executive] Angus [Kinnear], [chairman] Andrea [Radrizzani] and [director of football] Victor [Orta] multiple times.

"We've done a few things, we're modifying our World Cup schedule to think about how we can maximise what we need in the moment, everything from matches to where we are travelling for training.

"We've talked about adding staff, we're looking carefully at things like psychologists and adding to the complexity of what we're doing as staff.

"Transfers obviously, and they have been very supportive. But of course I'm not dumb. I understand exactly that if we don't win games I put them in a very difficult situation to continue to support me."