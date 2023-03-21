Did Marco Silva's increasing intensity on the touchline contribute to Fulham's meltdown on Sunday?

The latest episode of BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast investigates the incident that toppled their FA Cup campaign at Manchester United on Saturday - and suggests the frustration on the sidelines could have raised temperature levels for the Cottagers.

"We have seen Silva getting animated in recent weeks and I wonder if that type of reaction from your leader does translate to the players," said Phil Parry, BBC Radio London commentator.

"Small margins can really make a difference. I can completely understand Silva getting heated because of the competitive way he is and all the pressure on the season.

"It was such a shame as Fulham were in a really good position. They needed everyone to reset, calm down and keep themselves in check - but it's easier said than done."

Silva recently served a touchline ban after receiving his fourth yellow card of the season against Chelsea before his dismissal at Old Trafford.

Former Charlton and Reading defender Steve Brown, however, suggested the Fulham boss' passion would rub off in a positive way.

"Sometimes when your manager is losing it on the sidelines, it gives you that extra oomph on the pitch," he said. "You see his passion and feel he's sticking up for you.

"Of course there is a line about how to do it but as your leader it can help you."

