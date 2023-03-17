Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou believes the benefits of international football for his players outweigh the risk of injury.

Postecoglou's side welcome Hibs to Celtic Park on Saturday before a two-week domestic pause for international action.

“The World Cup, we had Aaron Mooy, Daizen Maeda, Alistair Johnston, Cameron [Carter-Vickers], and Josip [Juranovic], who’s gone," he said.

"The four who are still here, their form since has been outstanding and I think it’s because they went to the World Cup, did well, and came back here with a renewed sense of who they are and their beliefs.

"I think international football helps that. Unless there’s an injury, which can happen at any time, I’m always encouraged when they go away because they come back with even more belief in themselves.”