Matty Renton, The Magpie Channel TV, external

Newcastle United are well and truly back!

Sunday's thoroughly deserved win over Manchester United felt like it was 1996 all over again. The Geordies competing with the big boys, going toe-to-toe and coming out on top.

This is the start of a rivalry reborn. Newcastle have shown they belong in the Champions League places this season - spending the majority of the campaign in the top four. They’ve shown they can mix it with the big boys, Manchester United included in that after clashing with the Red Devils in the Carabao Cup final this season as well.

It shows just how far Newcastle have came in such a short space of time that the mighty Man Utd came to St James' Park to time waste. Before the cup final Erik ten Haag accused Eddie Howe's side of doing just that this season and criticised the Magpies' style of play - ironic that the Dutchman adopted the same philosophy to try gain a result last weekend.

Could the future see the two bosses spark a rivalry similar to that of Kevin Keegan and Sir Alex Ferguson from the 90s? Either way the two Uniteds look set to stay and compete at the top end of the table in the upcoming years.