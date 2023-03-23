Armstrong most valued asset

This isn't going to shock you Killie fans, is it?

But, after a study conducted by football website Transfermarkt, Danny Armstrong is the most valued player on Kilmarnock's books, with the 25-year-old valued at €450k.

Having previosuly been valued at €400k, Armstrong joins on-loan Hibs striker, Christian Doidge at that value.

Goalkeeper Sam Walker's value has also risen to €400k, while midfielders Blair Alston and Fraser Murray have both dropped €50k in value to €350k.