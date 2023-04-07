West Ham manager David Moyes says he "understands the fans leaving early" after his side's 5-1 defeat to Newcastle, external on Wednesday night finished in front of a practically empty London Stadium.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's trip to Fulham Moyes said: "Any manager wants to raise expectations, have we raised expectations over the last few years? Certainly.

"I understand the fans leaving early, there were individual mistakes on the night."

The Hammers make the trip across London sitting just above the relegation zone in the Premier League and reeling from a disastrous defensive display against Newcastle.

"You can always make individual errors as a player, I've been one, you don't expect many in one night. We don't need to say any more about it," said Moyes.

"I'd rather them try and play and play well. When you do that though, you can mistakes some of the time.

"If it's happening regularly it's a problem, if it's happening once in a while it's okay."