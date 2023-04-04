Moyes on Scamacca, 'big characters' and competition for places
West Ham manager David Moyes has been speaking to the media before Wednesday's Premier League fixture against Newcastle at London Stadium.
Here is what the Hammers boss had to say:
The squad will be "roughly the same" from the one that beat Southampton at the weekend.
Striker Gianluca Scamacca will have two weeks of rehabilitation on his knee injury. "We don’t think he needs surgery but we’ll see how the next two weeks go," said Moyes.
West Ham's "big characters and good players" have helped the team to positive results in key fixtures, such as Sunday's win over Saints.
Moyes is pleased with the competition for places in his squad. "I’ve got decisions in quite a few positions... I’m hoping that competition will add something to the players in the team," added the Hammers boss.