Sutton's prediction: 2-0

This is a huge game for both clubs, but particularly Nottingham Forest - they have not won since they beat Leeds at the City Ground on 5 February, seven games ago.

I've mentioned my relegation 'worryometer' before and Forest still worry me, a lot. I can't put my finger on why their away form is so bad, but it really is terrible. They have the worst record in the top flight, with one win and six points in total from 13 games on the road.

It's a blow for Leeds to be without Willy Gnonto and Tyler Adams, who are both injured, but the home crowd will be really up for this and I fear for Forest at Elland Road.

Jack's prediction: 2-1

Find out how Sutton and Jack think the other games will go here