Aston Villa will monitor winger Leon Bailey, who limped off with a hamstring strain last weekend.

Boubacar Kamara, Matty Cash and Philippe Coutinho are all still sidelined with injury.

Newcastle's Miguel Almiron is making a quicker than expected recovery from a thigh injury and will be available "very soon" according to head coach Eddie Howe.

Fellow winger Allan Saint-Maximin is still out with a hamstring problem.

