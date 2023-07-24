Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester United ended their six-year wait for a trophy last season but skipper Bruno Fernandes is adamant the campaign as a whole was not a successful one.

Losing their opening two games against Brighton and Brentford put United on the back foot.

"Last season we did a really good season but it was not successful," he said.

"We started in the wrong way. We had two bad results and our away games were not the best. But overall, the season was good.

"It was the first season for the manager and many players. We know we have to improve. We will. We will show we are a big team."