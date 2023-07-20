Frail can't wait to get up and running at Fir Park

Stephen Frail is hoping a first home game of the season will spur Motherwell on against Queen’s Park on Saturday.

The assistant manager is excited to get back to playing at Fir Park and to show the improvement the side has made under Stuart Kettlewell.

“We’ve been pleased with large aspects, especially the offensive side of it,” Frail said of the first two matches of the Viaplay Cup campaign, a 2-0 win at Elgin City and a 3-3 draw with Queen of the South.

“There's one or two things that we can improve on defensively and we'll get the principles of play that we're trying to stick to.

“We just need to keep building and adding layers every day in training and hopefully we can turn that into positive performances.

“It was a fantastic end to last season. I only joined in March and the style of play that Stuart demands and was trying to adopt, the fans were right behind it.

“It makes you excited to get back in. It’s a home game, hopefully the crowd are up for it and, if we win, we can progress in the tournament.”