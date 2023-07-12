Christian Pulisic "didn't live up to the hype" at Chelsea and by selling him the club are putting right their mistakes from last season, says Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards.

Pulisic arrived at Stamford Bridge from Borussia Dortmund in a £57.6m move in 2019 that made him the most expensive player from North America.

He has scored 26 goals in 145 games for the Blues but is now close to a £20m switch to Italian giants AC Milan.

"The hype train left the station a little bit too early with him," Edwards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"He showed it in flashes. We saw glimpses of it, but how many times do we see that from lots of players who sign for a big fee then don’t quite deliver in the Premier League?

"I think Serie A is probably better suited to his style of football. He just didn’t live up to the hype, to be brutally honest."

Edwards added that a fee of £20m for the United States international is good business for Chelsea.

"They are doing very well to bring this amount of money in. They desperately needed this clearout," he said.

"We all knew they were teetering on the bring of a Financial Fair Play disaster. They are basically putting out the fires now. They made some very costly mistakes last season - but they are putting it right.

"They will be very happy with how this window has started for them in getting rid of all these players that effectively they didn’t want.

"Mauricio Pochettino, unlike Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter, will have a squad he can work with on the training ground. It is a garage sale, basically, but they are bringing in good money for these players so that will help balance the books.

"They are getting back in shape."

