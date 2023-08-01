'Mbappe will be on the move somewhere' - could it be Chelsea?

The future of Kylian Mbappe is up for discussion on the latest episode of the BBC's Transfer Gossip Daily podcast, following reports that Chelsea are planning a move for the Paris St-Germain and France forward.

"I think Mbappe wants to go to Real Madrid, I don't think I'm revealing a huge secret there, he's made that pretty clear," said Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards.

"Chelsea are one of those clubs who maybe could do a one-year loan deal. They might try to do a permanent deal - I think the Premier League clubs are probably the only clubs in the world that have the money to try to make this happen.

"Real Madrid have spent a lot of money on Jude Bellingham this summer, they haven't got the money this year and may try to do a loan deal with an obligation to buy next year.

"Chelsea need a centre-forward, there's a lot of doubt over Romelu Lukaku's future and I think he will go again. I will categorise this in the 'one to watch' but I think Mbappe will be on the move somewhere and it could be Chelsea, but I'm not saying definitely Chelsea."

