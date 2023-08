Michael Beale hands out five competitive debuts for the trip to Kilmarnock in his new-look Rangers side.

Jack Butland starts in goal, while midfielder Kieran Dowell and attacking trio Sam Lammers, Cyriel Dessers and Abdallah Sima also feature.

There's no place for Todd Cantwell, who is on the bench with new recruits Jose Cifuentes and Danilo.

From the team that started Rangers' final game of the 2022-23 season, it's a total of seven changes.