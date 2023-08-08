This season's strategy to add far more injury time at the end of each half "doesn't make sense" to Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne.

City were beaten on penalties in the Community Shield on Sunday after Arsenal made it 1-1 in the 11th minute of added time at the end of the match.

"We spoke to the Arsenal players and even the referees (about it)," said De Bruyne. "They don't even want to do it, but it's the new rule and it's what it is.

"A game like that, even the first half with three minutes extra, you can only guess what's going to happen if you play a lower team who keep timewasting all the time.

"We played 12 to 13 minutes. I can see games going for 20-25 minutes (extra). I think this will change in one to two months, but this is the first game.

"If we play Sevilla in Olympiakos (in the Uefa Super Cup) on Wednesday and have 15-20 extra minutes and then play on Saturday again (against Newcastle) it's like two times extra time.

"We'll see how it goes, but it doesn't make any sense."