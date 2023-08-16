Dons must treat Stirling tie with caution

Liam McLeod, BBC Sport Scotland

Aberdeen will face their first cup tie since the debacle in Darvel in January when they go to Stirling Albion in the last 16 of the Viaplay Cup on Friday. But for their resurgence under Barry Robson in the spring, the aftershock of that night of Scottish Cup ignominy may still have been lingering in the north east.

There can be no doubt that the match at Forthbank is of paramount importance for a club that has won just one trophy in almost 30 years. But it is a tie that should be treated with caution.

Stirling Albion, whose manager Darren Young was Pittodrie captain two decades ago, have begun their season superbly and are on a run of five successive victories. They didn’t lose a group-stage match and were only denied top spot by a penalty shoot-out bonus point defeat to Ayr in their first game of the season.

The Binos would go on to rattle four unanswered goals past St Johnstone in Perth, something Aberdeen haven't done since November 1983 when they won 5-0 at Muirton Park. And they've also made a seamless transition to life in League One with back-to-back 1-0 wins over Edinburgh City and Alloa to sit joint-top of the embryonic table alongside Hamilton Academical.

Despite their Europa League play-off shifting into view, Robson will surely send out his strongest XI considering this tournament represents one of two realistic shots at glory.

For those in Darvel to witness the club's nadir on that cold winter night in deepest Ayrshire, games such as this one will never be taken for granted.