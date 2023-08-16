Emma Jones, BBC Radio London

"We can’t control the market, but we can control the decisions we make."

It was something Marco Silva said more than once in his press conference before the start of the new season. The Fulham boss said he had expected interest in him and many members of his squad after such an impressive return to the top flight.

There have been offers and opportunities to leave already this summer - but while the Whites manager says he is happy to stay, will he still have players like Joao Palhinha and Aleksandar Mitrovic in his team when the transfer window closes?

They all remain at Craven Cottage for now.

But with the newest additions to the market being the big spenders in Saudi Arabia, might the decision be that one, or more, of those offers is just too good to refuse?

