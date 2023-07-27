Manchester City have had plans for new fan, entertainment and leisure facilities and an expanded North Stand approved by Manchester City Council's planning committee.

As part of the proposals, the North Stand will be developed with one larger, single upper tier above the existing lower tier, which will increase the overall capacity at Etihad Stadium to more than 60,000.

The club anticipate the main construction work will begin in November and expect the North Stand to be complete and open during the 2025-26 season.

The work will temporarily reduce the capacity of the stand during the construction phase, with some season ticket holders needing to be relocated during the 2024-25 campaign.

Among the plans also included in the application are a stadium roof walk experience, a covered fan zone for 3,000 people, a new club shop, museum and a 400-bed hotel.