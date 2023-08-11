Playing for Bayern Munich is an attractive proposition for any player, say Ellen White and John Murray, as Harry Kane's move to the German champions from from Tottenham moves closer.

Ex-England striker White told BBC Radio 5 Live: "This could be his last big deal potentially, I don't know how long he wants to play for.

"If he goes to Bayern, he's going to a team that has that winning mentality. They know how to win things, he gets Champions League football. It must be so exciting to be wanted by someone like that.

"To win something with a team with the history that Bayern Munich has would be incredible for him."

BBC Radio 5 Live football correspondent Murray added: "It is an incredibly well-run football club, it's so impressive from top to bottom.

"In my experience they're a club that really do things properly, and if you're going to play for a club right at the top of the tree, one of the great clubs in Europe, then Bayern Munich are it."

