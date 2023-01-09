End of an era
- Published
Former Southampton and Spurs forward Gareth Bale has announced his retirement from football.
The Wales captain is his country's record goalscorer and produced 186 goals in 554 appearances across club football.
In a lengthy social media post, he thanked his old clubs and admitted he was "incredibly fortunate" to have played the sport he loved.
Skip twitter post by Gareth Bale
January 9, 2023
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post by Gareth Bale