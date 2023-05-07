Your views on Hibs' win over St Mirren

We asked for your views on Hibs' 2-1 home win over St Mirren on Saturday.

Here's what you said:

Fergis: Good first half and totally controlled game. Never got going in second half with usual panic stations in last 15 minutes after St Mirren scored. Back four were solid and Joe Newell had a great game. We should have been much more comfortable but still a great three points and keeps fourth place within reach.

George: Good three points and managed not to throw away two or three points because of poor finishing or too many defensive bloomers or goalie gaffs. Next up, Pittodrie.....so we'll see. Jury out at moment.

Martin: A game of two halves. First half all over them, second we could have lost. No idea why Lee Johnson made so few changes until late on. Three points at the end of the day. Still not sure he’s the man for us but still, Europe in our sights.

Kieron: We started the game off brilliantly, played really well, forced St Mirren out their comfort zone and got a 2-0 lead by half time. But then we just dropped off it in the second half, with poor decisions, slack passing and let St Mirren turn it into a physical game and nearly threw three points away. More consistency over 90 minutes required.

Stephen: Super first half, should have been more in front, different team second half. Allowed St Mirren into game and nervy finish. Was all about the three points though. Looking good for a European place now.

Anon: First of five cup finals won.

Paul: First half, Hibs dominated St Mirren and pressed well. When the opportunity arose Elie Youan composed himself superbly and netted with a quality finish. Hibs once again lacked clinical finishing in and around the box as both Chris Cadden and Kevin Nisbet squandered opportunities to increase the lead. Second half we will just forget. Did LJ forget about using subs?

John: Jekyll and Hyde performance. First half great, second half poor. Back four excellent and once again Newell showed his value to the team. Nisbet might not want to see a replay of his miss.

Allan: First half was as strong a 45-minute performance as I’ve seen from Hibs. Credit to St Mirren as they came flying out the traps in the second half but I’m baffled as to why Johnson didn’t change personnel during a period where St Mirren were dominant. Hibs have shown a bit of steel about them in recent games but changes were needed earlier.